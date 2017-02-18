PPP/C-nominated Gecom commissioners say lack confidence in Chief Election Officer

With his contract coming to an end in March, the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C)- nominated commissioners on the Guyana Elections Com-mission (Gecom) yesterday said that they lack confidence in the Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.

At a press conference at the PPP headquarters, Commissioner Robeson Benn made the comments based on the fact that there is an audit into the procurement of items for Gecom for the May, 2015 general and regional elections.