PPP/C-nominated Gecom commissioners say lack confidence in Chief Election Officer
-cite audit, election petition case
With his contract coming to an end in March, the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C)- nominated commissioners on the Guyana Elections Com-mission (Gecom) yesterday said that they lack confidence in the Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.
At a press conference at the PPP headquarters, Commissioner Robeson Benn made the comments based on the fact that there is an audit into the procurement of items for Gecom for the May, 2015 general and regional elections.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments