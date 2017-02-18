Tiered parking rates unveiled -but bylaws have to be amended first

Racked by weeks of boycotts, protests and court action aimed at scuttling it, the Georgetown Metered Parking Project will resume on Monday with an easing of enforcement measures and lower, tiered rates to be implemented once amended bylaws are approved and gazetted.

Motorists will also now be able to use purchased time at any metered space. Monday will provide a key test as to whether motorists have changed their views about the project.