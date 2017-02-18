Tower Suites, Club Privilege workers charged with deleting footage of nightclub shooting
Three employees of Tower Suites and Club Privilege on Main Street were yesterday charged with attempting to obstruct justice by deleting video footage of a shooting that took place at the nightclub.
Andre Rochford, 43, of Lot 28 Victoria Street, Arouca, Trinidad and Tobago, who is the manager of Club Privilege; Keisha Phillips,
