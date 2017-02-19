GAWU urges gov’t to retool GuySuCo to diversify output, cut costs

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) has urged government to consider modernizing GuySuCo to diversify the output from cane harvesting and cut costs, while continuing to object to the closure of any more estates.

GAWU, which is the largest sugar workers union, has also stressed that the Skeldon Estate remains key to safeguarding the industry, which it says can be viable once more with government support to correct shortcomings and initiate a modernization programme.

“We wish to point out that Government support in GuySuCo’s context is not unique. In fact our research advises us that all sugar industries throughout the world, in one way or another, benefit from some form of State support,” GAWU said as it sought to address criticisms of the continued bailout of the ailing industry in its 12-page presentation to government on the future of the Guyana Sugar Cor-poration Inc (GuySuCo).

The presentation, which was submitted on Friday, was in response to the proposals received from government.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.