GAWU urges gov’t to retool GuySuCo to diversify output, cut costs

– opposes more estate closures, Skeldon divestment

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) has urged government to consider modernizing GuySuCo to diversify the output from cane harvesting and cut costs, while continuing to object to the closure of any more estates.

GAWU, which is the largest sugar workers union, has also stressed that the Skeldon Estate remains key to safeguarding the industry, which it says can be viable once more with government support to correct shortcomings and initiate a modernization programme.

“We wish to point out that Government support in GuySuCo’s context is not unique. In fact our research advises us that all sugar industries throughout the world, in one way or another, benefit from some form of State support,” GAWU said as it sought to address criticisms of the continued bailout of the ailing industry in its 12-page presentation to government on the future of the Guyana Sugar Cor-poration Inc (GuySuCo).

The presentation, which was submitted on Friday, was in response to the proposals received from government.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Parking meter contract can be revoked

Golden Fleece

Guyanese restaurant host stabbed to death in Trinidad

default placeholder

PSC alarmed at gov’t rebuke over concerns about economy

default placeholder

Audit says GPL unlikely to recover $184M owed by Bill Direct

default placeholder

Father of victim in Muslim scholar rape case urges quick probe of missing documents

default placeholder

Overheated generator exhaust caused Princes St fire – source

Schoolboy loses sight in damaged eye

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash

  2. Five remanded over murder of Tain mother

  3. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  4. Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman

  5. ‘Parents have a choice’

  6. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  7. Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer

  8. Three dead in BV fire

  9. GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Skilled lefty!

Photos

Some prospective University of Guyana students

GALLERY: Protesters continue campaign against parking meters

Caricom summit set for today

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent

Tyre fun

All about masquerades