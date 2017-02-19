Guyanese restaurant host stabbed to death in Trinidad

The police in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating the murder of a Guyanese man, who was yesterday morning discovered stabbed to death in his Henderson Street, Chaguanas apartment.

He has been identified as 29-year-old restaurant host, Meshach Yoel Mentore called “Joel”.

According to the Trinidad Express, a police report said that around 11.15 am yesterday, Mentore's roommate found him in the living room of their apartment, unresponsive and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest.