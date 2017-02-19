Guyanese restaurant host stabbed to death in Trinidad

The police in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating the murder of a Guyanese man, who was yesterday morning discovered stabbed to death in his Henderson Street, Chaguanas apartment.

He has been identified as 29-year-old restaurant host, Meshach Yoel Mentore called “Joel”.

According to the Trinidad Express, a police report said that around 11.15 am yesterday, Mentore's roommate found him in the living room of their apartment, unresponsive and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest.

Parking meter contract can be revoked

Golden Fleece

GAWU urges gov’t to retool GuySuCo to diversify output, cut costs

PSC alarmed at gov’t rebuke over concerns about economy

Audit says GPL unlikely to recover $184M owed by Bill Direct

Father of victim in Muslim scholar rape case urges quick probe of missing documents

Overheated generator exhaust caused Princes St fire – source

Schoolboy loses sight in damaged eye

  1. Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash

  2. Five remanded over murder of Tain mother

  3. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  4. Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman

  5. ‘Parents have a choice’

  6. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  7. Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer

  8. Three dead in BV fire

  9. GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit


