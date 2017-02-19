Parking meter contract can be revoked
– lawyers tell Town Hall meeting
– urge continuation of boycott
Lawyers working with the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) have assured the public that the contract between City Hall and Smart City Solutions (SCS), which is at its core immoral, can easily be revoked.
“The contract can be rescinded. It’s nothing difficult, it’s not as onerous as they say. Any attorney worth their salt can probably get you out of this contract,” Attorney Pauline Chase assured a group gathered in the auditorium of the Saint Stanislaus College yesterday. Chase was one of three lawyers on hand to explain the legalities of the project.
The MAPM, which has been at the forefront of organized efforts to boycott the controversial Georgetown Metered Parking project, yesterday held a Town Hall meeting during which members of the public were provided with detailed explanations of the terms and implications of both the Metered Parking Contract and the Metered Parking bylaws.
