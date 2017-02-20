Businesses urged to close for hour against parking meters
The Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) is urging the business community to close for one hour during a planned silent protest on Wednesday at City Hall.
During last Thursday’s protest by MAPM, a number of businesses closed their doors between midday and 1 pm as a mark of support for MAPM. Businesses in the paid parking zones have complained about diminished business as motorists have boycotted the meters.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
