CCJ to hear appeal by fish glue cocaine convict

On March 16, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is to hear an appeal by fish glue cocaine convict, Vishnu `Haffa’ Bridgelall who had been sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2007 for drug trafficking but was later freed and then had his sentence reinstated.

Bridgelall was one of several persons who had been charged following a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) raid at Enterprise on the East Coast of Demerara in May, 2007 where they discovered over 100 kilogrammes of cocaine in fish glue being prepared for export.