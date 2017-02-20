Chapman-Clarke grabs calypso title with ‘Put your house in order’
Lindener Diana Chapman-Clarke’s call for the government to “Put your house in order” landed her the title of 2017 Adult Calypso Monarch Queen, dethroning fellow townsman, Lester “De Professor” Charles.
The Calypso champion, who left the competition $800,000 richer, called the win “unexpected”, but said she was happy with the results,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
-
Parking meter contract can be revoked
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Comments
About these comments