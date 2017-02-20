Chapman-Clarke grabs calypso title with ‘Put your house in order’

Lindener Diana Chapman-Clarke’s call for the government to “Put your house in order” landed her the title of 2017 Adult Calypso Monarch Queen, dethroning fellow townsman, Lester “De Professor” Charles.

The Calypso champion, who left the competition $800,000 richer, called the win "unexpected", but said she was happy with the results,