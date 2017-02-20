Cyclist dies in Sophia after struck by bus

A pedal cyclist died  on Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown yesterday around 5pm after he was hit by a speeding minibus.

The deceased is currently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home waiting to be identified.

According to residents, the man was riding on the northern side of the road when he was struck down by a speeding minibus that was travelling in the same direction.

“The man went beyond the white line and the speed the minibus man come with, knock he down. He press brakes but he still knock the man down,” a resident explained. When Stabroek News visited the scene the brakes impression was visible on the road.

The residents said from all indications the man died on the spot. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, residents raised concerns over the road usage by minibus drivers and issued a call to the police to divert traffic officers to enforce the laws. “Ow, morning time I does sorry for people children who going to school. These bus drivers don’t have no care. They always driving wild and overloading the buses”, a resident said.

 

