Digicel not in Mash float parade this year

Digicel Guyana, usually one of the largest contingents in the Mashramani float parade, has decided to opt out of participating in this year’s festivities in order to focus its efforts on executing community and family events, as it celebrates its 10th year here.

The entity does have plans to participate in the event next year, however, this having been related by the entity’s Public Relations Officer Vidya Sanichara.

In a press statement from Digicel, it was noted that for nine of the 10 years that they have operated in Guyana, their participation in the event has been significant.

“We have been a part of the Mashramani celebrations in Guyana for 9 years in a very big way. Last year for Guyana’s 50th Golden Jubilee Celebrations, we put on one of our biggest floats of all the years we have been participating in Mash,” the release stated.

It was further noted that the activities on which they intend to concentrate their efforts relate to sports, community and youth development, education and special needs.