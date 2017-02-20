GPL receivables system ‘out of control’ – audit

GPL’s system for managing trade receivables is “loose and out of control” and $5.6b will have to be written off as bad debt and that is unlikely to be the end of the problem.

This scathing review of the receivables system was contained in the special audit that was commissioned by the APNU+AFC government of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) by Nigel Hinds Financial Services.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.