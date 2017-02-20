Macorp launches new learning centre at Providence

Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited (Macorp) has reiterated its commitment to enhancing the abilities of Guyana’s human resources with the launch of a new learning centre at its Providence, East Bank Demerara location.

The new centre was commissioned on February 10th in the presence of Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, Macorp executives and employees, as well as students from the country’s various technical institutions.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.