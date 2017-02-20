Man succumbs after Haslington accident

GPL employee Kristoff Spencer, of Golden Grove succumbed to injuries early yesterday morning after being involved in a vehicular accident last Wednesday at Haslington, on the East Coast.

The 21-year-old, of 99 Charles Street, Golden Grove, passed away around 3 am yesterday. According to a police report, on February 15, the young man, who had been riding a motorcycle at the time of the accident, had been involved in a collision with a lorry.

No further details are known.