Man succumbs after Haslington accident
GPL employee Kristoff Spencer, of Golden Grove succumbed to injuries early yesterday morning after being involved in a vehicular accident last Wednesday at Haslington, on the East Coast.
The 21-year-old, of 99 Charles Street, Golden Grove, passed away around 3 am yesterday. According to a police report, on February 15, the young man, who had been riding a motorcycle at the time of the accident, had been involved in a collision with a lorry.
No further details are known.
Comments
About these comments