Residents lament state of Section ‘K’ roads
Residents of Section ‘K’ Campbellville are pleading with the authorities to fix their deplorable roads which they say have been neglected for a very long time.
When Stabroek News visited the community yesterday, several roads were littered with large potholes that were impassable to some vehicles.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
