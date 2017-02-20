RK’s Security may pull guards from interior gov’t locations due to increased wage bill
RK’s Security Services says it will be forced to pull its guards from government locations in the interior regions from next month due to the loss it is suffering as a result of the implementation of the new statutory minimum wage for private workers.
According to Chief Executive Officer Roshan Khan, the company is currently losing around $1 million per month and it would be unable to continue to execute the contracts for security services in regions 1, 7, 8 and 9 unless the government can pay the difference resulting from the minimum wage increase, which became effective from January.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
