Bush Lot teen commits suicide

The community of Bush Lot Essequibo Coast was thrown into a state of shock on Sunday night after a young member of the community was found hanging in her bedroom.

Dead is 19-year-old Verina Gowkarran called ‘Doll’ of Lot 95 Bush Lot, Essequibo Coast.

Gowkarran celebrated her 19th birthday on Sunday.

This publication was told that the young woman and her family went to Capoey Lake on Sunday to celebrate her birthday, but just before they left, she started crying. She eventually came out of the water after being persuaded by her family members to do so.

