Date for Full Court decision on appeal of elections petition ruling to be announced soon
The Full Court is currently reviewing written submissions and will soon announce the date for its decision in an appeal filed in relation to a previous ruling in the election petition case brought by the opposition PPP/C parliamentarian Ganga Persaud.
Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield had appealed the decision of former acting Chief Justice Ian Chang to overrule his summons to have the petition struck out.
Stabroek News was recently informed that case is currently before Justice Roxane George and Justice Franklin Holder and that a decision on the appeal filed by attorney Roysdale Forde will soon be made. This newspaper understands that during submissions opposition attorney Anil Nandlall made the point that the appeal was filed to the wrong court; that it should have been the Court of Appeal instead of the Full Court.
