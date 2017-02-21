DJ Magnum’s Good Intent house gutted in Sunday night fire

– two women seen fleeing scene, arson suspected

A fire on Sunday evening, suspected to be an act of arson, completely gutted a Good Intent, West Bank Demerara house belonging to popular Disc Jockey (DJ), Dorel Romeo called ‘DJ Magnum’ and quick action by the Guyana Fire Service prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby houses.

The fire, which began around 11.30 pm quickly engulfed the Lot 238 Good Intent wooden house belonging to Romeo. He estimated his losses at around $3 million.

Residents in the area recalled seeing two women fleeing the scene. At the time, Romeo, who was the lone occupant of the house, was not at home.

Commander of 'D' Division Leslie James told Stabroek News that based on reports received Romeo secured his home on Sunday afternoon. Hours later, he received a call informing him of the fire. By time he arrived at the scene, the house was already destroyed. Romeo managed to save nothing.

