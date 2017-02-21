Haitians still require visas for most regional travel

Despite continuous discussion of the importance of free movement to the strengthening of Caricom integration, ordinary Haitian citizens still require visas to travel to most Caricom territories.

President David Granger, current chair of the Conference of Caricom Heads of Government, in his closing address at the 28th Intercessional Meeting last week, stated that all citizens of Caricom had the right to be treated as Caribbean citizens wherever they are.

He explained that during the course of their two discussions, the Conference reflected on the importance of the Caricom ‘brand’, and the pride that they have in regional citizenship, citizenry and membership.

"There is no such thing as a 'stateless person' in our community. There should be no such occurrence as a citizen of a Caribbean state being treated as inferior in any jurisdiction in the community," Granger stressed.