Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
The accused in the rape of a 13-year-old girl walked out the High Court a free man yesterday after a jury hearing his case was unable to arrive at a verdict.
Arjune Mahadeo, called “Mukesh,” had been on trial for the charge that he sexually penetrated a girl under the age of 16 on August 25, 2015.
He had pleaded not guilty.
After deliberating for about two hours, the 12-member jury was deadlocked. Trial judge, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, enquired from the foreman whether the jury felt that further directions were needed. The foreman, however, informed the court that it was the final stance of the panel, which was split 9 to 3.
