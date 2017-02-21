Lethem Town Council’s purchases from mayor’s wife under scrutiny over procurement
An attempt by the Lethem Town Council to single-source the procurement of goods for the municipality has been snagged by the region, which says the proper procedure was not followed.
As a result, businesswoman Theresa Torres, who is the wife of the Mayor Carlton Beckles, is currently owed for items she supplied on credit.
Torres, who runs C&T Variety Store, had agreed to supply over $2 million worth of items on credit after being assured that she would be paid once the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) signed the payment vouchers.
She went ahead with the delivery of some of the goods despite being told that it would take about three months before she could begin receiving payments.
