Opposition Leader calls on gov’t to reverse VAT on private education

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today called on the government to reverse the 14% VAT on private education that was unveiled in this year’s budget.

His call comes amid mounting opposition to the tax.

A statement from Jagdeo’s office follows:

Education has long proven itself to be the surest and safest vehicle to exit the vicious cycle of poverty. The Office of the Leader of the Opposition views the unhindered right to affordable education as one of the basic human rights to which every citizen is entitled. Article 38 E of the Constitution of Guyana provides that “formal education is compulsory up to the age of 15 years.” Under the PPP/C Administration, it encouraged the growth and proliferation of private schools throughout the country out of a firm belief that parents and children alike should have the freedom and option to access education from private as well as public schools and institutions. As a result, a very strong and viable private education industry has developed across the country. Apart from the economic benefits and job-creation opportunities which it generates, for those who own, operate and work in the system, it has made an undoubted contribution in raising the standard and quality of education in the country. Today, this private education system has become a fundamental supplement to public education in the country.

The Parliamentary Opposition has already expressed its firm opposition to the imposition of VAT on healthcare and educational services and materials. We take this opportunity to reiterate that position. In this regard, we again express our strong dissent to the imposition of VAT on private schools and private educational systems. We regard this imposition as an expression of callousness and cruelty to the children and the parents of those children who are attending these private educational institutions. Some of these education providers have already come forward and made public, the devastating impact which the imposition of VAT will have on these institutions.

More significantly, the imposition of VAT on private educational institutions would certainly amount to discrimination since, students and parents attending public schools do not bear this burden. This discriminatory treatment may amount to a violation of Article 149 of the Constitution of Guyana, which affords protection from discrimination, as a fundamental right and freedom of all of our people; and 149I of the Constitution, which provides that: “no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of the right to establish a private school which shall be under regulation by the State.”

In the circumstances, we call upon the Government to reverse the imposition of VAT on private schools. We say to the Government that if they so badly need revenue, then cut Ministerial salaries, overseas trips by Ministers and per diem allowances of Ministers by 50%.

Our children’s education is a more worthwhile investment.