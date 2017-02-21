Region 1 REO booted from PAC hearing over alleged attempt to mislead

– faces possible disciplinary action

 

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region 1 Leslie Wilburg was expelled from the parliamentary chamber during yesterday’s sitting of the Public Accounts Commit-tee (PAC) on the basis that he had provided false information on $30 million worth of overpayments and he could face disciplinary action.

Wilburg was accused of “misleading” the committee after having affirmed more than once that none of the eight contractors that were indebted to the region currently had works ongoing in the jurisdiction. He later retracted the claim and stated that there were in fact two contractors still in the region’s employ, including Aruka Investments. It was at this point that Chairman of the PAC, Irfaan Ali, asked that the REO make his exit.

"…I asked that question many times in different forms—whether any of those contractors still working with the region. You said no, no, no…REO, I'm asking you to leave these chambers please. I gave you enough opportunities, I warned you when you came in and I gave you the opportunity. I asked you the same question over and over and over. I knew I would have caught you!" Ali said.

