Soldiers charged with stealing milk powder, butter

Three soldiers were yesterday brought before a city court on a charge that they stole over $150,000 in milk powder and butter.

It is alleged that Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks Richard Charles, 26, Linton Logan, 27, and Kevin Phipps, 26, between February 12 and 14, at Camp Ayanganna, stole 11 bags of 25kg milk powder, valued at $153,890 and seven cases of butter, valued at $7,400.

They all denied the charge when they were arraigned before Magistrate Leron Daly.

They were later released on $50,000 bail each and will make their next court appearance on March 6.

Stabroek News was told that the police, acting on information received, arrested the men, who had in their possession several bags with the items.