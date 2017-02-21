Soldiers charged with stealing milk powder, butter

Linton Logan

Three soldiers were yesterday brought before a city court on a charge that they stole over $150,000 in milk powder and butter.

Richard Charles
Kevin Phipps

It is alleged that Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks Richard Charles, 26, Linton Logan, 27, and Kevin Phipps, 26, between February 12 and 14, at Camp Ayanganna, stole 11 bags of 25kg milk powder, valued at $153,890 and seven cases of butter, valued at $7,400.

They all denied the charge when they were arraigned before Magistrate Leron Daly.

They were later released on $50,000 bail each and will make their next court appearance on March 6.

Stabroek News was told that the police, acting on information received, arrested the men, who had in their possession several bags with the items.

 

 

More in Local News

Bush Lot teen commits suicide

default placeholder

Haitians still require visas for most regional travel

default placeholder

Court allows gov’t to proceed with $4.6B GPL network rehab contract

default placeholder

AG says key non-disclosures prevent court from hearing Red House case

Suriname shrimp importers hold counter protest

default placeholder

Dataram’s wife cleared of attempting to escape justice charge

Pork knocker remanded on gun charge

default placeholder

Caricom Heads look to address de-risking threat

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash

  2. Five remanded over murder of Tain mother

  3. Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman

  4. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  5. New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit

  6. Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer

  7. Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations

  8. Man succumbs after Haslington accident

  9. GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Showing how it’s done at the official launch of the Ministry of Public Health’s Mashramani costume yesterday.

Buxton pan players triumph

Fighting street harassment

Skilled lefty!

Some prospective University of Guyana students

GALLERY: Protesters continue campaign against parking meters

Caricom summit set for today

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent