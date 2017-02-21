Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
A mother of two was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with possession of a smoke grenade, which police say she was going to smuggle into the Camp Street Prison for death row inmate Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie,’ who was recently convicted for the Bartica massacre killings.
Kelly Ann Martins, 27, of Lot 288 Ramsingh Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, faced two charges when she appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
It was alleged that on February 17, at ‘B’ Field, Sophia, she had a handheld smoke grenade in her possession, without being the holder of a licence. It was further alleged that on the same day, at the same location, she had 130 grammes of cannabis sativa in her possession for trafficking.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations
-
Man succumbs after Haslington accident
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
Comments
About these comments