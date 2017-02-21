Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears

A mother of two was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with possession of a smoke grenade, which police say she was going to smuggle into the  Camp Street Prison for death row inmate Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie,’ who was recently convicted for the Bartica massacre killings.

Kelly Ann Martins, 27, of Lot 288 Ramsingh Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, faced two charges when she appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

It was alleged that on February 17, at 'B' Field, Sophia, she had a handheld smoke grenade in her possession, without being the holder of a licence. It was further alleged that on the same day, at the same location, she had 130 grammes of cannabis sativa in her possession for trafficking.

