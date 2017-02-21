Three charged with murder of Ruby fisherman
Three persons including a Region Three AFC councillor were yesterday charged with the murder of fisherman Shereffudeen Nazamudeen, who was beaten to death last Tuesday, and they were remanded to prison.
Mandy Sukhdeo, 28, a Region Three AFC councillor; her father, Surendra Sukhdeo, a Good Hope/Hydronie Neighbourhood Democratic Council APNU councillor and their neighbour Rean Ghani were not required to plead to the capital offence when they appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court yesterday afternoon.
It is alleged on February 14 at Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, the trio murdered 22-year-old Nazamudeen, called "Sheriff".
