US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

Two Americans, one a missionary worker and the other a tourist, were yesterday both fined and ordered deported after they admitted to overstaying and illegal entry, respectively.

Richard Weldon Robins, 62, was read a charge which stated that between December 6, 2016 and January 16, 2017, at Lethem, having been permitted to stay from September 5, 2016 to December 5, 2016, he overstayed.

Robins pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court.

According to his attorney, Robins has been in Guyana since June, 2016 and had an extension. He noted that his client sought a second extension by travelling to Brazil, but was unable to be stamped back into the country.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Date for Full Court decision on appeal of elections petition ruling to be announced soon

Bush Lot teen commits suicide

Soldiers charged with stealing milk powder, butter

default placeholder

Haitians still require visas for most regional travel

default placeholder

Court allows gov’t to proceed with $4.6B GPL network rehab contract

default placeholder

AG says key non-disclosures prevent court from hearing Red House case

Suriname shrimp importers hold counter protest

default placeholder

Dataram’s wife cleared of attempting to escape justice charge

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash

  2. Five remanded over murder of Tain mother

  3. Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman

  4. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  5. New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit

  6. Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer

  7. Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations

  8. Man succumbs after Haslington accident

  9. GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Showing how it’s done at the official launch of the Ministry of Public Health’s Mashramani costume yesterday.

Buxton pan players triumph

Fighting street harassment

Skilled lefty!

Some prospective University of Guyana students

GALLERY: Protesters continue campaign against parking meters

Caricom summit set for today

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent