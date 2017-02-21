US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
Two Americans, one a missionary worker and the other a tourist, were yesterday both fined and ordered deported after they admitted to overstaying and illegal entry, respectively.
Richard Weldon Robins, 62, was read a charge which stated that between December 6, 2016 and January 16, 2017, at Lethem, having been permitted to stay from September 5, 2016 to December 5, 2016, he overstayed.
Robins pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court.
According to his attorney, Robins has been in Guyana since June, 2016 and had an extension. He noted that his client sought a second extension by travelling to Brazil, but was unable to be stamped back into the country.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations
-
Man succumbs after Haslington accident
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
Comments
About these comments