US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

Two Americans, one a missionary worker and the other a tourist, were yesterday both fined and ordered deported after they admitted to overstaying and illegal entry, respectively.

Richard Weldon Robins, 62, was read a charge which stated that between December 6, 2016 and January 16, 2017, at Lethem, having been permitted to stay from September 5, 2016 to December 5, 2016, he overstayed.

Robins pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court.

According to his attorney, Robins has been in Guyana since June, 2016 and had an extension. He noted that his client sought a second extension by travelling to Brazil, but was unable to be stamped back into the country.