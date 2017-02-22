$100,000 bail for trio charged with raping Bartica woman
Three men, charged with raping a Bartica woman, have been granted their release on $100,000 bail.
The accused, Romario Smartt, 19, Michael Jacobs, 19, and Gordon DaSilva, 35, all of Potaro, appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court last week.
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on February 13, 2017, they raped the 20-year-old woman.
