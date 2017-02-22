Camp St prisoner jailed for escape after being freed of larceny charge

A day after he was freed of a larceny charge, a man was yesterday sentenced to spend the next 12 months in jail for escaping from the Camp Street Prison.

The sentence was handed down to Ruco McIntyre, who was held shortly after his escape by a policeman.

McIntyre, 27, was charged with escaping the Camp Street Prison on February 12, while in lawful custody on a criminal charge.

A guilty plea was entered by the defendant subsequent to the reading of the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. The simple larceny charge against McIntyre was dismissed by Magistrate Annette Singh on Monday.

When asked how he managed to escape, McIntyre told the court that he had returned from church and he noticed that the door to the watchtower was opened. According to McIntyre, he went up the stairs and then proceeded over the prison wall.

He told the magistrate that he escaped because wanted to see his son and to go home.

Chief Magistrate McLennan later sentenced him to 12 months in jail.