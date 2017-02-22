City to hold extraordinary meeting on revised parking rates
The Mayor and City Council of Georgetown will today hold an extraordinary meeting to facilitate councillors’ consideration of the revised rates for parking in Georgetown.
According to an agenda circulated to councilors on Monday the council is being asked to meet five days before its next Statutory meeting solely to “consider” the tiered rates system announced by the Mayor and Smart City Solutions last Friday.
Notably these changes are being taken to the council, which is a party to the contract, several days after they were announced as final to the public.
If these rates are “approved” by the council the Parking Bylaws will be amended to reflect the new fees and forwarded to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan for approval.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
