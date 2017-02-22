Corentyne man on $50,000 bail over assault of wife with iron rod

A Corentyne man has been placed on $50,000 bail for allegedly beating his wife on Valentine evening, with an iron rod, a piece of wood and an electric chord. Mahendra Heralal, also known as ‘Shakal’, 35, of Middle Walk Dam, Number 72 Village, Corentyne appeared in the Springlands Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was read the charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding his wife so as to cause actual bodily harm. Heralal who was unrepresented, pleaded not guilty and was placed on $50,000 bail by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.

His wife, Chitralekha Roopan, also known as ‘Reshma’, 32, of Number 72 Village, sustained injuries about her body, including a gash on her head which required 28 stitches, and spent a night in hospital.

The court also ordered Heralal to maintain a distance of 100 feet away from Roopan at all times until his next court date in March.