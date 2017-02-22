Corentyne man on $50,000 bail over assault of wife with iron rod
A Corentyne man has been placed on $50,000 bail for allegedly beating his wife on Valentine evening, with an iron rod, a piece of wood and an electric chord. Mahendra Heralal, also known as ‘Shakal’, 35, of Middle Walk Dam, Number 72 Village, Corentyne appeared in the Springlands Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was read the charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding his wife so as to cause actual bodily harm. Heralal who was unrepresented, pleaded not guilty and was placed on $50,000 bail by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.
His wife, Chitralekha Roopan, also known as ‘Reshma’, 32, of Number 72 Village, sustained injuries about her body, including a gash on her head which required 28 stitches, and spent a night in hospital.
The court also ordered Heralal to maintain a distance of 100 feet away from Roopan at all times until his next court date in March.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Three charged with murder of Ruby fisherman
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments