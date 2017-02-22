Cornelia Ida woman found hanging

A young mother of one was on Monday evening found hanging from the rafters of her Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara home and her common-law husband has been detained by the police.

Dead is Tricia Williams, 24.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James confirmed the woman’s death and he said Williams’ husband remains in custody as the police await the result of the post-mortem examination.

Stabroek News was told that the man reported to the police that he left home around 10pm on Monday and was drinking with some friends. Upon returning about one hour later, he noticed the house was locked from inside and his one-year-old child was crying.

