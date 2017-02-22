Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s ruling in split decision
The Guyana Court of Appeal this afternoon upheld the decision of former Chief Justice Ian Chang that the presidential term limit was not lawful as constitutional changes were not achieved via referendum.
Chancellor of the Judiciary, Carl Singh and Justice of Appeal BS Roy upheld Justice Chang’s decision while acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards dissented.
The decision likely means that the case will go to the Caribbean Court of Justice.
