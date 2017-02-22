Cyclist killed on Dennis St identified
The pedal cyclist who was struck and killed on Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on Sunday, has been identified.
The deceased has been positively identified as Balwant Ramdin, 60, of ‘B’ Field, Sophia.
Stabroek News was told that the man was identified by his son on Monday morning at the Lyken Funeral Home.
The driver of the minibus that struck Ramdin remained in police custody up to Monday.
According to residents, Ramdin was riding on the northern side of the road when he was struck down by the speeding minibus, which was travelling in the same direction.
The residents said from all indications the man died on the spot.
