Cyclist killed on Dennis St identified

The pedal cyclist who was struck and killed on Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on Sunday, has been identified.

The deceased has been positively identified as Balwant Ramdin, 60, of ‘B’ Field, Sophia.

Stabroek News was told that the man was identified by his son on Monday morning at the Lyken Funeral Home.

The driver of the minibus that struck Ramdin remained in police custody up to Monday.

According to residents, Ramdin was riding on the northern side of the road when he was struck down by the speeding minibus, which was travelling in the same direction.

The residents said from all indications the man died on the spot.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Cops seeking prime suspect in fatal beating of Lethem farmer

default placeholder

Cops await legal advice on shooting of Alex Griffith

default placeholder

City moving to regularise auto-body, scrap iron businesses

Ministry to launch youth mentorship programme

default placeholder

Opposition Leader calls on gov’t to reverse VAT on private education

default placeholder

Ball in Bravo’s court – Cameron

default placeholder

City Chamber backs revocation of parking meters deal

Three charged with murder of Ruby fisherman

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. Five remanded over murder of Tain mother

  3. US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

  4. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  5. Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears

  6. Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13

  7. New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit

  8. Three charged with murder of Ruby fisherman

  9. Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Going overboard:

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Showing how it’s done…

Buxton pan players triumph

Fighting street harassment

Skilled lefty!

Some prospective University of Guyana students