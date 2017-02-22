Excavator operator gets bail on attempted murder charge

 

An excavator operator yesterday found himself in a city court to answer to a charge of attempted murder after he was accused of chopping a friend in the face during a drunken fight.

Donald Newton, 39, was read a charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that alleged that on September 1, 2016 at Mini Hall, Potaro River, he attempted to murder Wayne Frederick.

Newton was not required to plead to the charge.

According to attorney Mark Conway, who represented the defendant, the injuries sustained by Frederick stemmed from drinking. He added that he was made aware that Frederick did not wish to offer evidence in the matter.

When asked by Magistrate McLennan why he no longer wants to proceed with the matter, the complainant stated that he didn’t want any problem.

According to Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones, Frederick was chopped to the left side of his neck. He then stated that he had no objections to bail being granted but asked that the amount be substantial.

Newton, who was later granted 100,000 bail, is due to next appear before the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court on April 17.

 

 

