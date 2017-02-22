Feasibility study for Linden to Mabura road to be launched in a few months – UK envoy

The feasibility study and the design for the proposed Linden to Mabura road is expected to be launched in another few months, according to British High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn, who also confirmed that the project is one of the two before the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) under consideration for funding under the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday at his Bel Air residence, Quinn said that the Guyana Government has submitted the building of the road and a bridge across the Kurupukari River (Kurupukari Crossing) as one project to the CDB, while the second deals with the rejuvenation of the stellings and wharves in Georgetown and also some revetment work to be done on the seawalls.

Both projects, he said, are in front of the CDB board and it is expected that there will be the launch of the feasibility study and design for the road in the next few months.

He noted that the two countries are just at the start of the process under the initiative.

The amount of funding that is available is about 53.2M pounds sterling (around $16b) but there is the opportunity for matching funding from the CDB. The UK funding is by way of a grant.

The programme is expected to run until 2020.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson had announced the building of the road and bridge during his budget presentation last December.