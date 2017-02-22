Former murder accused charged with trying to kill guard during robbery
Former murder accused Kevin France was yesterday brought before a city magistrate and charged with attempting to murder a security guard along with two counts of armed robbery.
France, 29, of East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, was read a charge which stated that he, on October 20, 2016, at Water Street, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Quacy Joseph with the intent to commit murder.
Joseph was shot to his abdomen after he attempted to foil a robbery committed on a man who was relieved of $1.2M in the Electronics City branch in the Fogarty’s building on Water Street.
It was further claimed that on October 1, at Robb and Alexander streets, France, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Boodnarine Budhu of $800,000 cash.
