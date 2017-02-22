Husband arrested after autopsy points to murder in Rupununi woman’s death
The results of an autopsy on a Rupununi woman who was reported to have died after falling in her bathroom have led to the arrest of her husband.
‘F’ Division Commander Ravindradat Budhram told Stabroek News that an autopsy found that Justil Leonard, 47, died of a fractured skull and blunt force trauma to her head.
Budhram explained that the husband is currently in police custody. He noted that based on the revelations of the autopsy, the police will be sending a file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.
Stabroek News was told that on Sunday afternoon the husband told police that he and his wife were drinking and she slipped and fell after she went to the washroom at their Shulinab Village, Rupununi home.
After he found his wife unconscious, he told investigators, he rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
However, police now believe the couple had a misunderstanding which led to a physical altercation.
