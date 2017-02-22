NY judge ‘reluctantly’ grants another postponement of Ed Ahmad sentence

New York Judge Dora Irizarry has “reluctantly” granted another adjournment of the sentencing of Guyanese businessman Ed Ahmad on mortgage fraud conspiracy.

Sentencing is now on April 21, 2017.

According to court documents seen by Stabroek News the judge noted that sentencing had been adjourned many times.

"Moreover, the court is at a loss as to why the (US) government has still not prepared whatever sentencing letter it is going to submit to the court", the judge was reported as saying.

