Parker relieved of duties as Region Nine REO, Bulkan maintains
Carl Parker, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine who was recently charged with sexual assault, has been relieved of the post, according to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan.
The minister was at the time addressing reports carried in other sections of the media that claimed that Parker remained on the job for an entire week after he was charged with sexual assault.
According to a Government Information Agency (GINA) report, Bulkan explained that Parker has been off the job for over one week and that a replacement REO has since been installed.
