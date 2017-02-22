PPP warns that closure of sugar estates can spark major protests

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has reiterated its call for the APNU+AFC coalition government to conduct a social impact assessment (SIA) of the shuttering of sugar estates, warning that any closure could cause displaced workers to organise major protest actions.

At a press conference on Monday, PPP Executive Member, Dr. Roger Luncheon said that if the PPP does not succeed in getting the government to rescind its decision to close estates “unquestionably, this would cause a confrontation.”

In January last year, Government announced that it would close sugar cultivation at the Wales estate. Since then the workers have staged many protests and candlelight vigils in an effort to get the government to keep the estate in operation. It ceased sugar operations on December 31st last year.