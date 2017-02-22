President Trump congratulates Guyana on Republic anniversary
The following letter was sent to President David Granger on behalf of the people of the United States, according to the US Embassy here.
Dear Mr. President:
On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate you and the citizens of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of your Republic Day.
As you mark 47 years as a republic, know that the United States remains as committed as ever to our close friendship and partnership on common interests such as economic development, good governance, and environmental protection.
I would also like to acknowledge Guyana’s role as a regional leader, which has been clearly on display since you assumed the rotating chair of the Caribbean Community on January 1.
I offer my sincere wishes to you, your family, and the Guyanese people for a beautiful Mashramani and Republic Day.
Sincerely,
Donald J. Trump
