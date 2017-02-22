Pritipaul Singh Investment eying Chinese market

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun says he is impressed with the operations of the state-of-the-art seafood plant and the tuna factory at Pritipaul Singh Investment Inc. (PSI) following a tour to both locations on Wednesday.

The Ambassador was part of a high-level team that was invited to visit the PSI after he had indicated his willingness to provide technical assistance to the fisheries industry.

He felt honoured to be invited to the “very successful company” and told Stabroek News in an invited comment, “this is the first time I have visited the seafood manufacturing plant and it has really impressed me a lot.”

He was happy to be able to have firsthand knowledge of how the shrimp and fish are being processed and thanked Singh for affording him the opportunity.

The Ambassador made the commitment recently to assist the industry when he paid a courtesy call on Minister of Agriculture (MoA), Noel Holder.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.