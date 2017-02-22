Reverse VAT on private education

As the recent imposition of the 14% Value Added Tax (VAT) on private education services continues to attract criticism, Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday added his voice to the call for the decision to be reversed.

Jagdeo, in a statement to the press released yesterday, said the imposition is not just callous and cruel but also a possible violation of Article 149 of the Constitution, which affords protection from discrimination.

Jagdeo stated that Guyana’s private education system has become a fundamental supplement to public education in the country and that the imposition of VAT on private educational institutions would amount to discrimination since students and parents attending public schools do not bear this burden.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.