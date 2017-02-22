Reverse VAT on private education
– Jagdeo urges gov’t
As the recent imposition of the 14% Value Added Tax (VAT) on private education services continues to attract criticism, Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday added his voice to the call for the decision to be reversed.
Jagdeo, in a statement to the press released yesterday, said the imposition is not just callous and cruel but also a possible violation of Article 149 of the Constitution, which affords protection from discrimination.
Jagdeo stated that Guyana’s private education system has become a fundamental supplement to public education in the country and that the imposition of VAT on private educational institutions would amount to discrimination since students and parents attending public schools do not bear this burden.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Three charged with murder of Ruby fisherman
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments