Trio for trial over murder of Rubis accountant

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Linton Eastman, Clifton Gibson and Stancy Rodney, the men accused of killing Rubis accountant Jason Cort, came to an end yesterday with the trio being committed to stand trial for the crime.

It is alleged that Cort was killed during the night of June 17, 2015 at his home at Meadow Brook Gardens.

At the conclusion of the PI, Magistrate Judy Latchman told the defendants that a prima facie case has been made out against them. Asked to lead a defence, they opted to reserve it for the High Court.

As a result, the trio then heard that they were committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Attorney-at-law George Thomas appeared for Gibson, while Eastman was represented by attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat and Rodney was represented by attorney Melvin Duke.