Trio for trial over murder of Rubis accountant

Linton Eastman

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Linton Eastman, Clifton Gibson and Stancy Rodney, the men accused of killing Rubis accountant Jason Cort, came to an end yesterday with the trio being committed to stand trial for the crime.

Clifton Gibson

It is alleged that Cort was killed during the night of June 17, 2015 at his home at Meadow Brook Gardens.

At the conclusion of the PI, Magistrate Judy Latchman told the defendants that a prima facie case has been made out against them. Asked to lead a defence, they opted to reserve it for the High Court.

Stancy Rodney

As a result, the trio then heard that they were committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Cort died after being shot in his chest during the night of June 17, 2015 at his home at Meadow Brook Gardens.

Jason Cort

Attorney-at-law George Thomas appeared for Gibson, while Eastman was represented by attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat and Rodney was represented by attorney Melvin Duke.

 

 

More in Local News

default placeholder

Reverse VAT on private education

default placeholder

UK expert to steer security reform

default placeholder

City to hold extraordinary meeting on revised parking rates

Former murder accused charged with trying to kill guard during robbery

Pritipaul Singh Investment eying Chinese market

default placeholder

PPP warns that closure of sugar estates can spark major protests

default placeholder

$100,000 bail for trio charged with raping Bartica woman

default placeholder

CHPA signs contracts for model homes

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. Five remanded over murder of Tain mother

  3. US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

  4. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  5. Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears

  6. Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13

  7. New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit

  8. Three charged with murder of Ruby fisherman

  9. Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Going overboard:

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Showing how it’s done…

Buxton pan players triumph

Fighting street harassment

Skilled lefty!

Some prospective University of Guyana students