UK expert to steer security reform
- British High Commissioner
During his 12-month stint at the Ministry of the Presidency, British security expert Lt Col. (Rtd) Russell Combe is expected to produce a plan to guide Guyana’s security reform, British High Commissioner Greg Quinn said yesterday.
Combe arrived in Guyana last month and according to Quinn his secondment meets the request made to him by President David Granger to reinvigorate the United Kingdom’s support for the security sector in Guyana.
Speaking at a press conference held at his Bel Air residence yesterday, Quinn disclosed that during his stint Combe would be looking at a strategy and focus on coming up with a plan that will form the basis for the Security Sector Reform Action Plan (SSRAP).…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Three charged with murder of Ruby fisherman
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments