Bandits invade GTU office

 

Armed bandits yesterday afternoon stormed the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) office on Woolford Avenue, where they held several employees at gunpoint and escaped with a quantity of valuables.

While details surrounding the incident which occured around 13:00 hrs remain sketchy, Stabroek News understands that two men approached the security guard informing him that they would like to meet an employee. As a result, the guard reportedly directed them to the office. Once in the office, the men held the employees at gunpoint and demanded that they hand over their valuables.

The employees complied and handed over their valuables which included cell phones, cash and jewellery and the bandits escaped in a waiting Toyota motorcar.

Source say that the men might have traced an employee who had returned from a city bank. .

An investigation has since been launched.

 

 

 

