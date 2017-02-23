Businesses up protest against parking meters

Although threatened by showers, the rain ceased just minutes before 12pm yesterday as the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) held another midday protest aimed at keeping the pressure on City Hall for a revocation of the contract.

The 12 o clock turnout appeared measly, but by 12:30 the sun had come out in all its glory and store owners across downtown Georgetown once again shut their establishments and they, along with their employees, made their way to City Hall, where hundreds turned out again to support yesterday’s demonstration.

Among the businesses represented were Farfan and Mendes, Clairans Boutique, Coffee Bean, Roraima Airways, National Hardware, Muneshwer's, Camex Restaurants, as well as retail stores located on Water Street, Robb Street, Regent Street, King Street, and other locations affected by the placement of parking meters.