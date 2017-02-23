Chinese embassy says KN report on containers `baseless and unsubstantiated’

The following is a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Georgetown.

Chinese Embassy in Guyana solemnly states that the report “Chinese Embassy container imports attract GRA’s attention” by Kaieteur News dated February 23, 2017 is baseless and unsubstantiated. The Chinese Embassy will further investigate this matter and reserves the right to take legal actions.

